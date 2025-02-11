Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Allient (ALNT)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Allient (NasdaqGM:ALNT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.72% Upside

As of January 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allient is $29.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.72% from its latest reported closing price of $24.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allient is 660MM, an increase of 20.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allient. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNT is 0.11%, an increase of 24.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.55% to 13,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Investment Company holds 759K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 487K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 37.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 477K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 22.41% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 455K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing an increase of 66.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 93.01% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 406K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 99.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 24,428.60% over the last quarter.

Allient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

allied motion technologies inc. is a u.s. public company focused exclusively on serving the motion control market. allied motion is listed on the nasdaq stock market; symbol: amot. we design and manufacture motor and servo motion products for the commercial, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. allied motion is growing both internally and through acquisition, and we intend to be a leading worldwide supplier of technically advanced motion control products to our selected market segments.

