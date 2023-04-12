Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allied Motion Technologies is $48.28. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 35.05% from its latest reported closing price of $35.75.

The projected annual revenue for Allied Motion Technologies is $557MM, an increase of 10.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.97.

Allied Motion Technologies Declares $0.02 Dividend

On March 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023 received the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $35.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.30%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCG - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 5.15% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 17.71% over the last quarter.

RFIMX - Ranger Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 31.86% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 111K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 20.67% over the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Motion Technologies. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 7.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMOT is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 10,687K shares. The put/call ratio of AMOT is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Allied Motion Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within its major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

