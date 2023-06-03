Northland Capital Markets Reiterates Arteris (AIP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Northland Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.51% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arteris is 13.67. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 92.51% from its latest reported closing price of 7.10.

The projected annual revenue for Arteris is 65MM, an increase of 24.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,468K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 76.34% over the last quarter.

FRSGX - Franklin Small-mid Cap Growth Fund holds 1,173K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 17.93% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 1,129K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 25.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 14.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 646K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 601K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 29.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 39.37% over the last quarter.

Arteris Background Information

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs.

