Northland Capital Markets Maintains Toro (TTC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Toro (NYSE:TTC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.30% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toro is 121.38. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 48.30% from its latest reported closing price of 81.85.

The projected annual revenue for Toro is 5,043MM, an increase of 6.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 955 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toro. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTC is 0.24%, a decrease of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 104,586K shares. The put/call ratio of TTC is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 5,549K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,298K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 92.90% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,732K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,345K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 14.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,262K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,240K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Toro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations.

