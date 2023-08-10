Northland Capital Markets Maintains Tigo Energy (TYGO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.49% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tigo Energy is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 109.49% from its latest reported closing price of 12.01.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Tigo Energy is 287MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tigo Energy. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bank Of Montreal holds 87K shares.
FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 5K shares.
MCF Advisors holds 0K shares.
Additional reading:
- Tigo Energy, Inc. Announces Redemption of Warrants
- NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO THE HOLDERS OF TIGO ENERGY, Inc. Warrants (CUSIP No. 88675P 111)*
- Tigo Energy Reports Record Revenues and Gross Profit For Second Quarter 2023 2023 Year-over-Year Quarterly and First Half Revenue Increased to $68.8 Million and to $118.9 Million, Respectively Gross Profit of $25.9 million, or 37.6% of Revenues
- Intelligent Solar and Energy Storage Solutions July 2023 Investor Presentation 1 Disclaimers 2 Forward Looking Statements Certain statements included in this Presentation are not historical facts but are forward - looking statements, including for pu
- Intelligent Solar and Energy Storage Solutions July 2023 Investor Presentation 1 Disclaimers 2 Forward Looking Statements Certain statements included in this Presentation are not historical facts but are forward - looking statements, including for pu
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.