News & Insights

Stocks
TYGO

Northland Capital Markets Maintains Tigo Energy (TYGO) Outperform Recommendation

August 10, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tigo Energy is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 109.49% from its latest reported closing price of 12.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tigo Energy is 287MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tigo Energy. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TYGO / Tigo Energy Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Bank Of Montreal holds 87K shares.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 5K shares.

MCF Advisors holds 0K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TYGO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.