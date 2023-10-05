Northland Capital Markets Maintains Teradata (TDC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradata is 61.80. The forecasts range from a low of 33.84 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.71% from its latest reported closing price of 44.88.

The projected annual revenue for Teradata is 1,826MM, an increase of 1.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDC is 0.21%, an increase of 17.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 106,448K shares. The put/call ratio of TDC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,588K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,731K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 574.56% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 4,976K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,177K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 14.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,176K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 24.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,067K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,141K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 24.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,610K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,664K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 23.61% over the last quarter.

Teradata Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. The company helps businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset.

