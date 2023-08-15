Northland Capital Markets Maintains SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SilverBow Resources is 49.72. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 19.73% from its latest reported closing price of 41.53.

The projected annual revenue for SilverBow Resources is 1,046MM, an increase of 47.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverBow Resources. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBOW is 0.30%, an increase of 9.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 19,713K shares. The put/call ratio of SBOW is 3.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strategic Value Partners holds 4,113K shares representing 18.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,281K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 1,850K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 1,087K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riposte Capital holds 996K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing an increase of 34.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBOW by 50.47% over the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources Background Information

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested.

