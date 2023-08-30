Northland Capital Markets Maintains RingCentral Inc. - (RNG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of RingCentral Inc. - (NYSE:RNG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RingCentral Inc. - is 47.21. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 60.47% from its latest reported closing price of 29.42.

The projected annual revenue for RingCentral Inc. - is 2,358MM, an increase of 11.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in RingCentral Inc. -. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNG is 0.15%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 95,743K shares. The put/call ratio of RNG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,380K shares representing 13.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,057K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 8,164K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 90.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 887.05% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,562K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,948K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,602K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 86.97% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,606K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares, representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 22.29% over the last quarter.

RingCentral Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RingCentral, Inc. is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip® the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

