Northland Capital Markets Maintains Photronics (PLAB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Photronics is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 62.27% from its latest reported closing price of $15.40.

The projected annual revenue for Photronics is $890MM, an increase of 5.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 54K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 25.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 435K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 13.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Photronics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAB is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 67,399K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAB is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Photronics Background Information

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

