Northland Capital Markets Maintains Photronics (PLAB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Photronics is 23.46. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 27.78% from its latest reported closing price of 18.36.

The projected annual revenue for Photronics is 890MM, an increase of 5.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Photronics. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAB is 0.18%, a decrease of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 64,451K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAB is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,490K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 6.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,758K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,527K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 7.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,371K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,313K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Photronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Key filings for this company:

