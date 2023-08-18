Northland Capital Markets Maintains Ondas Holdings (ONDS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ondas Holdings is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 206.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Ondas Holdings is 25MM, an increase of 176.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ondas Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONDS is 0.01%, a decrease of 59.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 10,229K shares. The put/call ratio of ONDS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 921K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 22.46% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 775K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 661K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 658K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 33.16% over the last quarter.

Ondas Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets. The Company designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC- IoT) applications. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications that require secure communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks' SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks.

