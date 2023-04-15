Northland Capital Markets Maintains Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Technologies International is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 74.29% from its latest reported closing price of $12.29.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Technologies International is $86MM, an increase of 11.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.82.

Northern Technologies International Declares $0.07 Dividend

On January 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $12.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 4.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 35K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 63.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIC by 53.31% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 46K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 64K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIC by 6.04% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Technologies International. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTIC is 0.32%, a decrease of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 3,924K shares.

Northern Technologies International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC's primary business is corrosion prevention marketed primarily under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets for over 40 years and in recent years has targeted and expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC's technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC's products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resins and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

