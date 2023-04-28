Northland Capital Markets Maintains Iteris (ITI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iteris is 5.23. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.54% from its latest reported closing price of 4.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Iteris is 169MM, an increase of 14.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iteris. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITI is 0.27%, an increase of 37.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 19,568K shares. The put/call ratio of ITI is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 3,474K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Samjo Capital holds 3,280K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,095K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,993K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 0.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,479K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 9.95% over the last quarter.

RVPIX - Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 844K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Iteris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management - the foundation for a new era of mobility. Iteris applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Its end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

See all Iteris regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.