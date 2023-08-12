Northland Capital Markets Maintains Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 312.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gorilla Technology Group is 7.55. The forecasts range from a low of 4.85 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 312.46% from its latest reported closing price of 1.83.

The projected annual revenue for Gorilla Technology Group is 90MM, an increase of 500.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gorilla Technology Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 550.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of GRRR is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 56K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRRR by 43.05% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 38K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meteora Capital holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 457.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRRR by 92.50% over the last quarter.

