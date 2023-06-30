Northland Capital Markets Maintains Franklin Covey (FC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.77% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Covey is 73.44. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 62.77% from its latest reported closing price of 45.12.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Covey is 303MM, an increase of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Covey. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FC is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 10,502K shares. The put/call ratio of FC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 559K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FC by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Pembroke Management holds 462K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FC by 78,701.84% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 440K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 17.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FC by 98,827.29% over the last quarter.

BBH Trust - BBH Partner Fund - Small Cap Equity holds 360K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FC by 52.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 350K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Covey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Covey Co. is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. The company helps organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Its world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 21 languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.

Key filings for this company:

