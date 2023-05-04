Northland Capital Markets Maintains FormFactor (FORM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FormFactor is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.20% from its latest reported closing price of 27.42.

The projected annual revenue for FormFactor is 682MM, a decrease of 8.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in FormFactor. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORM is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 89,826K shares. The put/call ratio of FORM is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 6,977K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,052K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 19.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,708K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,648K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,185K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,636K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares, representing an increase of 21.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,527K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 15.84% over the last quarter.

FormFactor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FormFactor, Inc. is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

