Northland Capital Markets Maintains Complete Solaria (SPWR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Complete Solaria (NasdaqGM:SPWR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.09% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Complete Solaria is $3.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 92.09% from its latest reported closing price of $1.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Complete Solaria is 2,615MM, an increase of 969.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Complete Solaria. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 164.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.04%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 101.91% to 21,668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 2,090K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing a decrease of 17.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 31.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,742K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,587K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 25.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 28.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,275K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company.

Meteora Capital holds 1,230K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 36.40% over the last quarter.

