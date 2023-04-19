Northland Capital Markets Maintains CommScope Holding (COMM) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CommScope Holding is $11.67. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 142.69% from its latest reported closing price of $4.81.

The projected annual revenue for CommScope Holding is $9,714MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Portfolio holds 44K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFUS - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Great West Life Assurance holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 43.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 99.87% over the last quarter.

GMRAX - Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FYC - First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 105K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 29.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 52.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommScope Holding. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMM is 0.16%, a decrease of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 210,348K shares. The put/call ratio of COMM is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

CommScope Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

