Northland Capital Markets Maintains CIENA (CIEN) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 7, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of CIENA (NYSE:CIEN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.87% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CIENA is 64.38. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 51.87% from its latest reported closing price of 42.39.

The projected annual revenue for CIENA is 4,290MM, an increase of 11.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 970 funds or institutions reporting positions in CIENA. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.31%, a decrease of 11.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 159,202K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,616K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,506K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 2.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,579K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,575K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,310K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,476K shares, representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,053K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,628K shares, representing an increase of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 73.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,903K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 1.13% over the last quarter.

CIENA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

