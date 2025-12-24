Northland Capital Markets Maintains CECO Environmental (CECO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 24, 2025, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of CECO Environmental (NasdaqGS:CECO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.54% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for CECO Environmental is $62.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.54% from its latest reported closing price of $62.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CECO Environmental is 501MM, a decrease of 30.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in CECO Environmental. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CECO is 0.19%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 41,027K shares. The put/call ratio of CECO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,971K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,675K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing a decrease of 17.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 44.06% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,258K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 99.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 28,599.42% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,248K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 2.99% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 1,125K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 64.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.