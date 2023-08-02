Northland Capital Markets Maintains Camtek (CAMT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camtek is 51.29. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.73% from its latest reported closing price of 47.61.

The projected annual revenue for Camtek is 299MM, a decrease of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.13%, an increase of 21.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 13,361K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,532K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 877K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 87.27% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 834K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing a decrease of 18.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 766K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 88.41% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 738K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Camtek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

