Northland Capital Markets Maintains Camtek (CAMT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camtek is 34.83. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.73% from its latest reported closing price of 27.92.

The projected annual revenue for Camtek is 299MM, a decrease of 6.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.09%, an increase of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 13,235K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,532K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 877K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 50.14% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 834K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing a decrease of 18.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 738K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 17.82% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 695K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing a decrease of 123.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 48.97% over the last quarter.

Camtek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

