Stocks
AACIU

Northland Capital Markets Maintains Armada Acquisition II - Debt (AACIU) Outperform Recommendation

October 02, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Armada Acquisition II - Debt (NasdaqGM:AACIU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Armada Acquisition II - Debt is $21.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.11 to a high of $36.66. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armada Acquisition II - Debt. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3,300.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. holds 1,500K shares.

Cnh Partners holds 1,500K shares.

Westchester Capital Management holds 850K shares.

Wealthspring Capital holds 583K shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 506K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Armada Acquisition Corp. II - Debt/Equity Composite Units-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Armada Acquisition Corp. II - Debt/Equity Composite Units-> See our take on Armada Acquisition Corp. II - Debt/Equity Composite Units Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AACIU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.