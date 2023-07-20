Northland Capital Markets Maintains Amarin Corp - ADR (AMRN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Amarin Corp - ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.69% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amarin Corp - ADR is 2.17. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 100.69% from its latest reported closing price of 1.08.

The projected annual revenue for Amarin Corp - ADR is 333MM, a decrease of 7.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amarin Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRN is 0.15%, an increase of 36.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 120,290K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eversept Partners holds 14,613K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 77.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 420.65% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 12,000K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,642K shares, representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 29.83% over the last quarter.

SCP Investment holds 6,500K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,824K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,924K shares, representing a decrease of 18.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 5,561K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,165K shares, representing an increase of 25.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 50.67% over the last quarter.

Amarin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amarin is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From its scientific research foundation to its focus on clinical trials, and now its commercial expansion, it is evolving and growing. In 2009, Amarin had fewer than twenty employees. Today, with offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, and Zug in Switzerland, Amarin has approximately 1,000 employees and commercial partners and suppliers around the world. It is committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

