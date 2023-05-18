Northland Capital Markets Maintains Allot (ALLT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allot is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 157.98% from its latest reported closing price of 2.57.

The projected annual revenue for Allot is 138MM, an increase of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allot. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLT is 0.18%, a decrease of 60.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.50% to 24,801K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLT is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 8,769K shares representing 23.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,328K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVT Financial holds 1,957K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,048K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 984K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Allot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allot Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

