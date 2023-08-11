Northland Capital Markets Maintains Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alarm.com Holdings is 67.17. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.03% from its latest reported closing price of 61.05.

The projected annual revenue for Alarm.com Holdings is 892MM, an increase of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alarm.com Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALRM is 0.21%, a decrease of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 52,473K shares. The put/call ratio of ALRM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 5,173K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,215K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 8.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,641K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,698K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 2.81% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 2,983K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,528K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,976K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Alarm.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Alram,com's platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through its apps and interfaces. Its security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through a network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe.

