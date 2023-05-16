Northland Capital Markets Maintains Airgain (AIRG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Northland Capital Markets maintained coverage of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airgain is 10.33. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 87.43% from its latest reported closing price of 5.51.

The projected annual revenue for Airgain is 89MM, an increase of 18.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airgain. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRG is 0.13%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 6,887K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRG is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blair William holds 872K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 21.13% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 725K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 717K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 570K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 85.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 413K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Airgain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking systems across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China.

