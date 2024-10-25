Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of TriSalus Life Sciences (NasdaqGM:TLSI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.28% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for TriSalus Life Sciences is $12.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 203.28% from its latest reported closing price of $4.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TriSalus Life Sciences is 31MM, an increase of 26.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriSalus Life Sciences. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLSI is 0.01%, an increase of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 81.07% to 1,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Duquesne Family Office holds 427K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares , representing an increase of 25.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLSI by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 249K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 215K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

Exos Asset Management holds 168K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 162K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSI by 41.15% over the last quarter.

