Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Tamboran Resources (TBN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.30% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tamboran Resources is $43.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 119.30% from its latest reported closing price of $20.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamboran Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBN is 0.24%, an increase of 60.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.26% to 3,681K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HITE Hedge Asset Management holds 810K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing an increase of 36.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 53.47% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 571K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 437K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 350K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yaupon Capital Management holds 316K shares. No change in the last quarter.

