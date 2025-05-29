Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Tamboran Resources Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (TBNRL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Tamboran Resources Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:TBNRL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.46% Downside

As of January 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tamboran Resources Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is $0.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.14 to a high of $0.24. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.46% from its latest reported closing price of $0.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tamboran Resources Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNRL by 6.52% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 73K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GARTX - Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund holds 7K shares.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 1K shares.

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 69.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNRL by 23.45% over the last quarter.

