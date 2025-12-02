Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Synaptics (SYNA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Synaptics (NasdaqGS:SYNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.67% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Synaptics is $85.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.67% from its latest reported closing price of $67.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synaptics is 1,794MM, an increase of 61.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNA is 0.11%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 48,217K shares. The put/call ratio of SYNA is 2.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,530K shares representing 16.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,935K shares , representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 80.16% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 3,566K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,503K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 4.99% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,520K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,398K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing a decrease of 31.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 52.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,255K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 6.78% over the last quarter.

