Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 430.47% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Surf Air Mobility is $7.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 430.47% from its latest reported closing price of $1.37 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Surf Air Mobility is 264MM, an increase of 147.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surf Air Mobility. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRFM is 0.00%, an increase of 31.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 8,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,023K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 68.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 72.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 552K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 50.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 52.52% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 388K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%.

LPL Financial holds 326K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 33.35% over the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers holds 322K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing an increase of 48.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 14.78% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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