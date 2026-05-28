Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Stitch Fix (SFIX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Stitch Fix (NasdaqGS:SFIX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.03% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Stitch Fix is $4.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 30.03% from its latest reported closing price of $3.53 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Stitch Fix is 1,896MM, an increase of 43.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stitch Fix. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 29.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFIX is 0.34%, an increase of 538.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 115,173K shares. The put/call ratio of SFIX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 18,738K shares representing 15.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,478K shares , representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 35.15% over the last quarter.

Working Capital Advisors holds 11,046K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,646K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,702K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 37.05% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,790K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,550K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing an increase of 61.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 73.09% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.