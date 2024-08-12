Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Spectral AI (MDAI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Spectral AI (NasdaqCM:MDAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 273.21% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Spectral AI is $5.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $11.13. The average price target represents an increase of 273.21% from its latest reported closing price of $1.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spectral AI is 29MM, an increase of 48.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectral AI. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDAI is 0.04%, an increase of 27.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.59% to 2,840K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highlander Partners holds 900K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 759K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company.

Rathbone Brothers holds 436K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

University Of Texas holds 210K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 81K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

