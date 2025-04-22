Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 167.99% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Solaris Energy Infrastructure is $49.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 167.99% from its latest reported closing price of $18.65 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Energy Infrastructure. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 20.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEI is 0.24%, an increase of 131.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.85% to 40,616K shares. The put/call ratio of SEI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,488K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 2,399K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,291K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares , representing a decrease of 25.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 38.40% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio Investor A Shares holds 1,243K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company.

Brightline Capital Management holds 1,114K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 271.02% over the last quarter.

