Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAM:SKYH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.22% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sky Harbour Group is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.22% from its latest reported closing price of $12.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sky Harbour Group is 22MM, an increase of 103.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sky Harbour Group. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 89.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYH is 0.18%, an increase of 89.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 59.13% to 4,369K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYH is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altai Capital Management holds 1,156K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,894K shares , representing a decrease of 669.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH by 83.19% over the last quarter.

CAPROCK Group holds 1,116K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 245K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 59.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 227K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 149K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH by 24.67% over the last quarter.

