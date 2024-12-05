Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Satixfy Communications (SATX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Satixfy Communications (NYSEAM:SATX) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Satixfy Communications. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SATX is 0.05%, an increase of 31.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 11,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 5,936K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 4,278K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATX by 1.15% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 1,297K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares , representing an increase of 42.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATX by 74.77% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 125K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 94K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

