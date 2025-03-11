Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Red Cat Holdings (NasdaqCM:RCAT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.03% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Red Cat Holdings is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 210.03% from its latest reported closing price of $4.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Red Cat Holdings is 75MM, an increase of 356.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Cat Holdings. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 65.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCAT is 0.33%, an increase of 465.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 105.05% to 29,282K shares. The put/call ratio of RCAT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Waddell & Associates holds 12,424K shares representing 15.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,167K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares , representing an increase of 69.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 1,335.85% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,798K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,514K shares , representing a decrease of 151.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 102.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,638K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 1,546K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company.

Red Cat Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry through its three wholly owned subsidiaries. Fat Shark Holdings is the leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry. Rotor Riot, LLC is a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront. Rotor Riot enjoys high visibility in social media through its Facebook page and its sponsorship of a professional drone racing team which has won numerous championships. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.