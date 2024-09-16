Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of RealReal (REAL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of RealReal (NasdaqGS:REAL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.95% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for RealReal is $3.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.87 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 20.95% from its latest reported closing price of $2.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RealReal is 836MM, an increase of 47.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in RealReal. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REAL is 0.22%, an increase of 27.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.69% to 72,572K shares. The put/call ratio of REAL is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodson Capital Management holds 5,250K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 7.01% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,710K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,964K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,626K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,906K shares , representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 57.51% over the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 3,300K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 3,213K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing an increase of 68.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 152.45% over the last quarter.

Therealreal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 20 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. The company has hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, the company gives new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home-in support of the circular economy. The company makes selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. The RealReal does all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At its 13 retail locations, including its eight shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with its experts and receive free valuations.

