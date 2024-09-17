Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Quest Resource Holding (NasdaqCM:QRHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.76% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Quest Resource Holding is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 52.76% from its latest reported closing price of $8.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Resource Holding is 341MM, an increase of 19.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Resource Holding. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 32.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRHC is 0.20%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.63% to 8,684K shares. The put/call ratio of QRHC is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wynnefield Capital holds 2,734K shares representing 13.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 349K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 59.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRHC by 25.25% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 342K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRHC by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 319K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRHC by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Quest Resource Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. In addition, Quest’s programs and services enable customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides information that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.