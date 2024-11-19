Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of POET Technologies (POET) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of POET Technologies (NasdaqCM:POET) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.91% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for POET Technologies is $5.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.69. The average price target represents an increase of 37.91% from its latest reported closing price of $3.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for POET Technologies is 11MM, an increase of 8,658.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in POET Technologies. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POET is 0.08%, an increase of 178.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 65.63% to 6,250K shares. The put/call ratio of POET is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 4,756K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,864K shares , representing an increase of 39.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POET by 256.25% over the last quarter.

Tyler-Stone Wealth Management holds 271K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 70.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POET by 229.77% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 260K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 82.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POET by 1,038.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 161K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 23.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POET by 6.88% over the last quarter.

SevenBridge Financial Group holds 119K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 48.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POET by 156.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.