Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Universal Technical Institute (UTI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.22% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Technical Institute is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.22% from its latest reported closing price of 12.61.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Technical Institute is 481MM, a decrease of 20.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Technical Institute. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTI is 0.10%, an increase of 20.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 29,943K shares. The put/call ratio of UTI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Park West Asset Management holds 2,175K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares, representing a decrease of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,364K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,322K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,242K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing an increase of 24.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 67.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,161K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 42.48% over the last quarter.

Universal Technical Institute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

