Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of TETRA Technologies (TTI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.58% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for TETRA Technologies is 7.96. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 105.58% from its latest reported closing price of 3.87.

The projected annual revenue for TETRA Technologies is 717MM, an increase of 15.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in TETRA Technologies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTI is 0.16%, an increase of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 107,885K shares. The put/call ratio of TTI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,236K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,530K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 40.03% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 6,156K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,272K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 89.70% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,608K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,659K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 65.86% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 4,559K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 64.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,495K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tetra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP, a master limited partnership.

