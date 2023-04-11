Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Semtech (SMTC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Semtech is $42.58. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 97.89% from its latest reported closing price of $21.52.

The projected annual revenue for Semtech is $672MM, a decrease of 11.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Small Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 80K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 0.45% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 102K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 68K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 53.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 91.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 703 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTC is 0.13%, a decrease of 20.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.66% to 79,705K shares. The put/call ratio of SMTC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Semtech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.

