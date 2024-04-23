Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Select Water Solutions (WTTR) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.24% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Select Water Solutions is 11.42. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.24% from its latest reported closing price of 9.27.

The projected annual revenue for Select Water Solutions is 1,905MM, an increase of 20.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

Select Water Solutions Declares $0.06 Dividend

On January 29, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2024 received the payment on February 20, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $9.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 7.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Water Solutions. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTTR is 0.32%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 87,239K shares. The put/call ratio of WTTR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,699K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,553K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 86.80% over the last quarter.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 3,899K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCF Partners holds 3,019K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,174K shares, representing a decrease of 71.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 7.39% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 2,527K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 10.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,504K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Energy Services Background Information

Select Energy Services, Inc. ('Select') is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States.

