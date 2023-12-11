Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Presto Automation (PRST) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2023, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.55% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Presto Automation is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 54.55% from its latest reported closing price of 0.66.

The projected annual revenue for Presto Automation is 43MM, an increase of 83.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Presto Automation. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 31.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRST is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 7,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,516K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRST by 86.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,445K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PTF - Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF holds 1,252K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company.

Schechter Investment Advisors holds 486K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 78.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRST by 37.24% over the last quarter.

Kepos Capital holds 471K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company.

