Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Near Intelligence (NIR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Near Intelligence. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,852K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 636K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

