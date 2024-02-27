Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Excelerate Energy (EE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.15% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy is 22.70. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 59.15% from its latest reported closing price of 14.26.

The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy is 1,766MM, an increase of 28.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excelerate Energy. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EE is 0.14%, a decrease of 33.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 27,797K shares. The put/call ratio of EE is 3.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 7,854K shares representing 29.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,610K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 16.75% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,115K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 19.23% over the last quarter.

TWHIX - Heritage Fund Investor Class holds 910K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 752K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing an increase of 39.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 29.33% over the last quarter.

