Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Ambarella (AMBA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.22% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambarella is 81.79. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.22% from its latest reported closing price of 57.11.

The projected annual revenue for Ambarella is 360MM, an increase of 23.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambarella. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBA is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 35,867K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBA is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,678K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares, representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,649K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,336K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 95.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 2,029.17% over the last quarter.

WSTRX - Ivy Science and Technology Fund Class R holds 1,269K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,149K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Ambarella Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.

