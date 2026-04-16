Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of New Era Energy & Digital (NUAI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of New Era Energy & Digital (NasdaqGM:NUAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Era Energy & Digital. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 86.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUAI is 0.01%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 389.53% to 10,059K shares. The put/call ratio of NUAI is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,223K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing an increase of 67.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUAI by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,024K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company.

Group One Trading holds 986K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 756K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 475K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 86.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUAI by 508.32% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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